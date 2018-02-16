Hyderabad couple allegedly beheads 3-month-old baby as human sacrifice during lunar eclipse

A Hyderabad couple was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beheading a 3-month-old baby. (Source: PTI)

In a shocking incident, a Hyderabad couple was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beheading a 3-month-old baby as part of a human sacrifice ritual during the lunar eclipse on January 31. The accused have been identified as cab driver Kerukonda Rajasekhar and his wife Srilatha. The couple had reportedly taken away the child when she was sleeping beside her parents, both beggars, on a footpath in Bhoiguda. Rajasekhar, then took her to Musi river near Prathapsingaram where he allegedly dumped the body into the river and brought the head home in a polythene bag.

The news confirmed by a police official who told the Indian Express that Rajeshekar along with his wife Srilatha performed ‘kshudra pooja’ (black magic) in the living room of their residence at 3 am in the night. He said that the served head was kept at the altar when the ritual was performed. “After the ritual, Rajashekar carried the severed head to the terrace and kept it in the south-west corner under the lunar eclipse moonlight and the rising sun around 4 am. In the morning, Rajashekar left for work as usual in his cab for Madhapur, to avoid any sort of suspicion,” the police official added.

The murder was reported on February 1 when accused’s mother-in-law went to the terrace to pick up dry clothes. Initially, Rajasekhar misled the police reportedly by claiming that his neighbours were behind the brutal act.

The police went through all data records of 122 SIM cards used in the area by residents and others, before and after the incident. This helped them narrow down the list of suspects, eliminating a lot of people who were named by Rajasekhar.

Further investigation was done in the matter and police found a speck of blood on the floor of Rajasekhar’s bedroom. After interviewing Rajasekhar’s family members, police found out that is an extremely superstitious person and had been visiting black magicians and witch doctors.

He later confessed to the crime and revealed that he had performed the ritual on the advice of a tantric for the well being of his wife. Srilatha also confessed that she had encouraged her husband to commit the crime.