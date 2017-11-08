Hyderabad bans begging in city ahead of US President Donald Trump daughter Ivanka’s visit

(Source: Reuters)

The Hyderabad police have started a drive to make the city beggar-free. Hundreds of beggars are being rounded up and are being taken to rehabilitation centres in jail. A notification issued by the state government says, “Indecent acts of begging are causing a nuisance and obstruction to vehicular traffic and public order.” The notification further adds, “Children and handicapped persons are being employed to solicit or receive alms at main junctions. The prohibition orders are valid for only two months, precisely till January 7. This two-month validity of the order has triggered a speculation that this is just a cosmetic step to make the city look better ahead of the visit of the US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump in the city. It must be noted that a similar drive was undertaken in 2000 when Bill Clinton (the then US President) was to arrive in the city. Ivanka Trump, along with other dignitaries, is scheduled to arrive in the city in the last week of November to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

The City Commissioner of Police M Mahendar Reddy has, in an official notification said, “In excise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 of criminal procedure code 1973, I, M Mahendar Reddy, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, do hereby make this exparte written order and notify the same to the general public prohibiting begging alms and also employing children and handicapped in begging alms in public places and at the main road junctions in the city of Hyderabad.” The notice further states that any person violating it shall be liable for punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and as per the provisions of Hyderabad city police Act.