Hyderabad auto-rickshaw driver wins plaudits for helping stranger woman

We often come across strangers who win our hearts through patronage. The simple acts of kindness not only solve problems, but also leave people moved and encourage them to replicate the kindness in future. In a courteous gesture, a Hyderabad-based auto-rickshaw driver helped a woman who was completely stranger to him. The woman, moved by the auto-rickshaw driver’s help, wrote her entire experience on Facebook, and now the post is going viral. According to Varijashree Venugopal’s post, she was visiting Hyderabad for a visa interview, when she came across this auto rickshaw driver, referred to as ‘Baba’ in her Facebook post. Varijashree had Rs 2,000 with her while Rs 5,000 was required for the visa fees. The woman ran from one ATM to another, but couldn’t withdraw cash due to some ‘seemingly strange’ problem in city’s ATMs. Sensing Varijashree’s helplessness, Baba himself came forward and offered Rs 3,000 out of his savings. Touched by Baba’s sheer act of selflessness, Varijashree shared her story and selfie with the man on Facebook. “God manifests in the most strangest and beautiful ways. A new life lesson learnt everyday! I am honoured to find a friend in you, Baba,” the woman wrote in gratitude.

Here’s what she wrote on Facebook

“This is Baba, an auto driver in Hyderabad. Baba saved my day. I was here for a visa interview, and short of cash by a couple of thousands. I needed around 5000 for the visa fees and had just 2000 and odd. We visited about 10 to 15 ATM centres, without any luck. Seemed like there was a strange problem with all ATMs in Hyderabad. I even requested a few stores with ATM machines, if they could swipe my card and give me cash, but in vain. Baba senses my helplessness and offers me 3000 out of his savings and says ‘Madam aap isko use karlo aur baad mein hotel ke paas vapas kardo, koi baat nahin’. I was overwhelmed by his act of kindness and was full of gratitude for this man that I never met before. He selflessly helped a total stranger. I was moved. Yes, God manifests in the most strangest and beautiful ways. A new life lesson learnt everyday! I am honoured to find a friend in you, Baba. Thank you for reminding me that humanity is the greatest religion of all. #randomactofkindness #godiseverywhere #lifechangingmomen (sic)”