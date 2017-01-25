Hyderabad airport asks flyers to report 2 hours before departure

The operator of Hyderabad International Airport has advised passengers to arrive early at the airport to avoid the last minute rush at security check areas. (PTI)

The operator of Hyderabad International Airport has advised passengers to arrive early at the airport to avoid the last minute rush at security check areas. The instruction to flyers has been issued in view of the high alert sounded in the run up to Republic Day and general security scenario. Security at the airport has been stepped up.

“In order to complete the necessary formalities in time, it is recommended that domestic passengers reach the airport at least two hours prior to the time of departure and passengers who opt for web check-in are advised to report 90 minutes prior to departure,” GMR, which operates the airport, said in a release today.

You may also like to watch this video:

At the same time, to cater to the growing number of flyers, the airport management has taken up various proactive measures to streamline passenger processing. The number of X-ray machines and security check lanes for domestic passengers have been increased by 40 per cent to serve more passengers effectively, it said.

Departure ramp is being widened to cater to more vehicles during the peak hours. Self-baggage drop facility has been initiated as a pilot project, empowering the passengers to submit their check-in bags themselves without queueing up at the counters, the release added.