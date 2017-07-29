Hunger of BJP for power has crossed all limits, says BSP chief Mayawati

The people of Bihar had been betrayed by Nitish Kumar switching sides from the grand alliance to the NDA, says Mayawati. (PTI)

Terming the developments in Manipur, Goa, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh as a threat to democracy, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said that hunger of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for power has crossed all limits, reports news agency ANI. Since the BSP supremo has quit Parliament, the saffron party has been her constant target. After announcing to launch a state-wide program from September 18, this year, to protest the “anti-Dalit” stand of the BJP, Mayawati has called the party a threat to democracy. Earlier in a press release, on July 27, she had also stated that misuse of power and official machinery by the BJP leadership posed a serious challenge to established democratic norms. Mayawati also reportedly criticized the move of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in which he first resigned from his position and then joined hands with BJP followed by taking oath as the state’s CM once again. PTI reported that according to Mayawati, the people of Bihar had been betrayed by Nitish Kumar switching sides from the grand alliance to the NDA, as they had voted for a secular alliance defying the Modi wave.

Mayawati clearly stated in the press release that whatever has happened in Bihar, after Manipur and Goa, is the result of misuse of official machinery. She further alleged that the BJP has launched a drive to prove opposition leaders as corrupt just to divert the attention of people from the government’s wrong policies and corruption. This act of the government is most condemnable and dangerous for democracy, she added.