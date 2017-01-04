Hundreds stranded on Blue Line, train delays due to technical snag

The metro rail service of Delhi has become an integral part of the lives of people here. But it is unfortunate to know that commuters using the Blue Line on Tuesday, went through a harrowing time. (Representational Photo/Source: IE)

Ask the residents of Delhi about the most sought afer public transport of the national capital and most of them would immediately answer it as the ‘Delhi Metro’. The metro rail service of Delhi has become an integral part of the lives of people here. But it is unfortunate to know that commuters using the Blue Line on Tuesday, went through a harrowing time.

Hundreds of commuters were hit badly by delays lasting more than 45 minutes because of a technical snag on Tuesday afternoon. The train speed was restricted following a snag in the Over Head Electrification (OHE) between Pragati Maidan and Mandi House stations.

The service ran late and the train halted for more than the normal at each station. The frequency of the trains was low and the crowd at the following stations went on collecting, creating inconvenience for the commuters. It also resulted in the downline trains coming from Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali remained overcrowded.

Commuters were quoted by DNA as saying that the train halted twice, once between Akshardham and Yamuna Bank, and then between Mandi House and Barakhamba stations. Another complained that it took the passengers an additional 25 minutes to cover the distance that already takes 40 minutes. Though as per Metro officials, the problem was fixed at 2.46pm, following which the speed and the frequency of services were restored.

Blue line of the metro is one of the busiest route as it connects Noida to Delhi and lakhs of people commute everyday from Delhi to Noida for work. It consists of 44 stations, from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre (Sector 32), and is the most snag-prone of all Metro routes.