Hundreds of thousands join human chain in Bihar

Nearly 20 million people were expected to join hands across the state from 12.15 p.m. to 1 p.m., the officials added. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar imposed the liquor ban in the state on April 5, 2016. (PTI)

Hundreds of thousands of people across Bihar on Saturday, including men, women and children, formed a human chain in support of the state government’s prohibition policy. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his major ally RJD chief Lalu Prasad, the Congress, and even opposition BJP leaders participated in the human chain.

Bihar Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh claimed that they were forming “the world’s longest human chain of over 11,000 km” to support prohibition of liquor in the state. Three satellites, including one foreign and two of Indian Space Research Organisation, four aircraft, two helicopters and 40 drones would be used obtain images of the human chain, officials said.

