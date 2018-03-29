Humanity is still alive, proof is here! This guy lost wallet in Delhi Metro but got it back – Here is how

Humanity isn’t dead yet! Guy loses his wallet in Delhi Metro, receives it parcel 10 days later

No matter how hard you try, there are instances where you lose out on your personal belongings. With rush in Delhi city transportation increasing with each day, being pickpocketed or losing out to your personal stuff is something you should always worry about. However, there was such an instance in Delhi Metro where a guy found his lost wallet almost 10 days later, all thanks to a fellow commuter.

The guy named, Gurpreet Singh boarded the Delhi Metro from Central Secretariat station to Lajpat Nagar on March 15. It was during this time, he realised that he was missing his wallet. He immediately complained to the Delhi Metro officials and informed about his missing belongings. After conducting a thorough search of the Metro, his wallet could not be found.

However, around 10 days after losing his wallet, Gurpreet received a parcel on March 26. This parcel contained his wallet and all the documents he had lost along with a note. It was from another guy named Siddharth Mehta. Expressing his happines on Facebook, Gurpreet wrote: “Guys i wanna share something

I lost my Wallet in delhi metro on 15 March

Nd today i recieved a Parcel nd it was my Wallet with all of my documents nd some Money

I m very very thankfull to that person who send my wallet back ……

His Name is Siddharth Mehta, live in Noida.

Thank U soo Much Bro.”

The note from the Metro rider who found the wallet read:

Dear Gurpreet,

I have found your purse in the Delhi Metro. I am sending you the same. Please call once you receive the same, Hope you receive the same with full/complete documents. Documents as below:

1 Aadhaar Card

2 Driving License

3 Two debit cards

4 One Metro Card

5 Pan Card

6 Rs 516

7 Pictures & Sim cards

Be careful next time brother 🙂

Regards,

Siddharth Mehta

Hence proved, Humanity is still alive!