Human trafficking racket busted in Chhatisgarh; 70 rescued

A human trafficking racket was busted in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. 20 minor boys and 13 minor girls were among the 70 victims who were rescued from the district on Wednesday.

Published: December 22, 2016 10:25 AM
Chattisgarh has long been plagued by the problem of human trafficking. (ANI)

A human trafficking racket was busted in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. 20 minor boys and 13 minor girls were among the 70 victims who were rescued from the district on Wednesday. Five people, believed to have been connected with the racket, were also arrested. Chhattisgarh has long been plagued by the problem of human trafficking. In poverty stricken Chhattisgarh, several cases of minor children going missing are reported. Another human trafficking racket was busted in Mumbai on Wednesday, where 6 people including 5 women were arrested by the police.

Along with Bastar, Jashpur and Raipur too are known for being the human trafficking hub of Chattisgarh.

More inputs awaited.

