‘Hugplomacy failed,’ Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi over Hafiz Saeed release, US funding to Pakistan

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed PM Narendra Modi over recent release of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and delinking of the Haqqani (terror) Network from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Hafiz Saeed and his four aides Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain were recently released by Pakistan.

“Narendrabhai, बात नहीं बनी. Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. (Narendrabhai, it didn’t work, Terror mastermind is free. President Donald Trump just delinked Pakistan military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed.)

The terrorists were detained by the Punjab government in Pakistan for 90 days under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and the Fourth Schedule of Anti- Terrorism Act 1997 on January 31, this year. However, US President Donald Trump’s administration said that Saeed is a terrorist leader designated by both the United Nations and the United States. Saeed, a banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah terrorist, who carries a bounty of $10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities.

Also, days after Hafiz Saeed’s release, United States Congress has passed a bill that requires Pakistan to work with its security forces and the Afghanistan Army to delink the Haqqani (terror) Network from the Lashkar-e-Taiba out (LeT). The House of Representatives and the US Senate on Thursday evening cleared National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) 2018, which provides about $700 billion for US defence needs in 2018. The said act also provides $700 million for reimbursing Pakistan for monitoring the Pak-Afghan border, but withholds half of the amount.

