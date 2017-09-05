Huge setback for Lalu Yadav daughter Misa Bharti, ED attaches Delhi farmhouse linked to her

The farm house attached by the ED is located in the Bijwasan area of South West Delhi. (IE)

The Enforcement Directorate has attached a farmhouse linked to Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband. The farm house attached by the ED is located in the Bijwasan area of South West Delhi. The farmhouse is said to have a value of between Rs 30-40 crore, according to TV news channel Republic. Last week the Income-Tax Department had questioned RJD chief’s wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with an alleged benami assets probe. The Benami properties act is for land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore. Officials had said that the mother-son duo was called by the Investigation Officer in the case as he wanted to record their statements. Misa Bharti had accompanied her mother and her brother to the office of the tax department, according to a PTI report.

Rabri and Tejashwi were questioned by the tax department over the alleged benami assets created by the duo and other family members. A special team of the Income-Tax department had been flown to Patna to assist the Investigating Officer in the case. Apart from the Bijwasan farmhouse seized by the department today, a dozen properties linked to the family have been attached by the department in Delhi and Bihar. These properties include a farmhouse in Palam Vihar and a residential building in the upscale New Friends Colony area in south Delhi. The tax department claims that the family has listed the deed value of the real estate at Rs 9.32 crore but the properties are estimated to have a market value of Rs 170-180 crore, as per PTI.