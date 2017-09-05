Huge setback for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, cops to launch massive crackdown on Dera HQ

The Haryana government had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Courts for conducting search operations in Dera HQ. (Image: PTI)

In a yet another setback for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed the checking of Dera headquarters under the supervision of a judicial officer, reported Times Now. The HC ordered the crackdown on headquarters of Dera a day after a huge cache of guns and ammunition were recovered from the premises. Police on Monday raided the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters located Sirsa in Haryana and recovered various types of guns and arms from the godman’s residence. After speculations over illegal activities taking over inside the Dera headquarter, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had said that a search operation would be launched at the Dera headquarters under the supervision of the court.

Speaking to reporters at Rewari yesterday, Khattar said, “The Dera has deposited its arms with the State Government and the people inside the Dera are cooperating with the Government. Some objectionable items have been found during the sanitisation of Dera’s naamcharcha ghars in the State.” Further informed about the developments in the issue, Khattar said that as many as 117 naamcharcha ghars, associated with the Dera, have been sanitised in the state.

The Haryana government had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Courts for conducting search operations in Dera HQ and also sought appointment of a judicial magistrate and act accordingly.

Haryana CM had also mentioned that even other Dera’s naamcharcha ghars in the state would be raided in case any complaint is received against any of them. During sanitisation of several Dera’s naamcharcha ghars in Haryana, big knives, sticks, iron rods, swords, bottles of diesel, petrol and kerosene, axes, and over 5,000 lathis were recovered by the police.

The Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to a 20-year imprisonment by a special CBI court in Panchkula on August 28 following which massive violence erupted in Haryana and other states. Currently, the fifty-year-old Ram Rahim Singh is lodged in the Sunaria jail in Rohtak district under proper surveillance.