Huge explosion kills 13 in village near Jaipur; how this danger is present for everyone

A transformer explosion has claimed the lives of at least 13 people in a village near Jaipur late Tuesday evening. (ANI)

Electricity connections are everywhere and the engineering and technology marvels that bring it to your homes are now state of the art, but even then, the threat from this is ever-present. A transformer explosion has claimed the lives of at least 13 people in a village near Jaipur late Tuesday evening. Collector Siddharth Mahajan said another seven people were injured in the explosion that took place at Khatulai village near Shahpura town. Members of a family, who were on their way to perform some marriage rituals, were also among the casualties. Union Minister of Sports and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Rathore has visited the spot today and took the stock of the situation, as per ANI. Clearly, everyone who passes by these products must pay strict attention wherever they are.

According to officials, after the blast, a wire carrying electric current fell on the crowd who assembled at the spot and immediately the current started flowing through the people, as per DNA. Three deceased were identified as Prem Devi (35), Prem Devi (25), Aanchi Devi (25), Roshan (5) and Dholi Devi, the report said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje visited the hospital where the injured were admitted and expressed her grief. Raje also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. The CM also issued directions to the Hospital officials that the treatment of the injured must be given utmost priority.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also expressed his pain over the incident. He tweeted, “Deeply aggrieved to know abt tragic accident during a wedding ceremony where many ppl died n several injured in transformer blast in Shahpura”

A probe into the incident has been initiated, however, the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Villagers alleged that poor maintenance of the transformer caused the explosion.