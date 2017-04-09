Huge cave-in on popular Mount Road in Chennai swallows bus, car

A portion of street at the Mount road in Chennai caved in on Sunday leaving several vehicles including buses and cars fall into it. (Source: New Indian Express/ Twitter)

A portion of street at the Mount road in Chennai’s Anna Salai caved in on Sunday leaving leaving a state-run bus and a car crash into the huge crater. Soon after the road caved in and the incident was reported, emergency services were rushed to the spot. As per a report published by Times Now TV, many people were injured and now have been taken to the nearby hospitals. Senior police officials and metro officials have reached the spot and are trying to figure out the reason behind the mishap. The entire area have been cordoned off by the police and the traffic have been diverted.

It is also believed that the soil of the road could have loosened due to tunneling work in the stretch for Metro Rail construction. A crane has been deployed to remove the vehicles.

(Further details awaited)