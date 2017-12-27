Huge cache of arms, explosive seized in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives from an underground arms dump in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said today. (Representative Image: PTI)

Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives from an underground arms dump in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said today. The recovery which included an AK 56 rifle, a pistol, 23 explosive sticks and two IEDs weighing six kg each, were recovered from Shergari area of Chassana, Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Tahir Sajad Bhat told PTI. H e said the arms and explosives were recovered in a joint operation carried out by the Army and the police on specific information last night. The other material recovered from the arms dump included two rounds of rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), one illumination round, one .303 rifle with one magazine and 90 rounds, three grenades including two of Chinese make, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) round, one AK magazine with 81 rounds, a pistol magazine and 67 PIKA rounds, the officer said. Police have registered a case in this connection and further investigation is on, the SSP said.