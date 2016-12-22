LIVE: PM Narendra Modi speaking at the launch of development works in Varanasi

While PM Modi is expected to stay in the region for the entire day, participating in programmes, it is to be seen, if he responds to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against him. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Mahamana Pt Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre in Varanasi. While PM Modi is expected to stay in the region for the entire day, participating in programmes, it is to be seen, if he responds to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against him. Earlier yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also accused the Prime Minister of receiving kickbacks from industrialists and said that the PM must resign till his name was cleared of all charges.

1:19 PM: I would like to congratulate Textile Minister Smriti Irani for making this happen in such a short span of time: PM Modi in Varanasi

1: 12 PM: Today, Kashi is receiving various projects worth Rs 2100 crore: PM Modi

1:11 PM: Hospitals in Varanasi will generate jobs: PM Modi

1:05 PM: This land of Kashi is of spiritual importance and has tremendous tourism potential. It is also a trade centre: PM Modi in Varanasi

1:04 PM: PM Modi lays foundation stone of ESIC super speciality hospital, inaugurates Trade Facilitation Centre & Crafts Museum

1:01 PM: If someone is suffering from cancer, why should one go far for treatment. We decided a cancer research institute should come up here: PM Modi

11:49 AM: It’s good that Rahul Gandhi spoke. If he didn’t the nation would have had to face a massive earthquake. Now that he has spoken, it seems very unlikely: PM Modi

#Watch: PM Narendra Modi waves at people while inspecting works carried out under IPDS-HRIDAY Schemes at Kabir Nagri in Varanasi (UP) pic.twitter.com/SZBuAsnBAt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2016

11:47 AM: When our soldiers went to the other side of the LoC and successfully conducted surgical strikes, some people still doubted it: PM Modi

11:45 AM: Rahul Gandhi is a young leader, who has just learnt to give speeches. I have been very happy ever since he learnt to speak: PM Modi

11:44 AM: In 2009, nobody knew which packet had what. It’s what we are finding out now, PM Modi speaks about Rahul Gandhi

11:41 AM: Manmohan Singh asked as to how a country with 50%illiteratee people uses this kind of technology. You tell me, the report card that he had given, whose legacy is it? : PM Modi

11:41 AM: And when our forces are busy with these ceasefires, and that’s when the militants enter: PM Modi

11: 35 AM: When Pakistan wants to send terrorists to this side of the border, they start ceasefire violations

11:32 AM: Never thought that politicians of this country would stand with the corrupt: PM Modi

11:24 AM: Arts and culture have a paramount place in our society: PM Modi

11:25 AM: Arts and culture save us, humans, from being robots. : PM Modi

11:27 AM: “We thought, why not have a cancer research institute here itself. Why should patients from here have to travel far for cancer treatment”: PM Modi

11:27 AM: With the evolution of technology, the work of the doctors is gradually decreasing: PM Modi

11: 32 AM: We have a lot of human resource capability in India: PM Modi