PM Narendra Modi should answer my questions, reiterates Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer his questions which he had asked recently in Gujarat. Addressing a public rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala, he said that the PM could make fun of him as much as he wants, but at least he should answer his questions. Stressing that the demonetisation drive had affected country’s economy, the Congress vice president also said that the NDA Government had divided the country into two parts. On one side are rich who are just 1%, while poor and middle-class people are on the other side. Excepts from his speech:

2:30 PM: Instead of answering my question PM Narendra Modi is making fun of me. Let him make fun of me as much as he wants, but at least he should answer my questions: Rahul Gandhi.

2:28 PM: Want to ask the prime minister why he didn’t table the Swiss bank’s list given to him earlier: Congress vice president

2:25 PM: PM Modi has destroyed the backbone of livelihood of most people of Shimla and Dharashala , as not many people are visiting these places post demonetisation, says Rahul Gandhi.

2:17 PM: Demonetisation has affected the economy of the country, says Rahul Gandhi

2:16 PM: BJP distributed sweets to people standing in queues to collect case in front of ATMs and banks, he says.

Delhi mei gareeb log line mei lage hue the; BJP ne unko Rs 3 ka ladoo khilaya aur Vijay Mallya ko Rs 1,200 crore ka ladoo khilaya: RGandhi pic.twitter.com/Q6m0igG7EU — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016

2:14 PM: The one’s who stash huge sum of black money don’t do it only in cash but in real estates, jewellery etc, says Rahul Gandhi in Dharamshala.

2:12 PM: PM Narendra Modi has divided the country into two parts. On one side are 1 percent rich and on other the middle class and poor people: Rahul Gandhi.

2:01 PM: In MP, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, BJP Govt has taken away lands of adivasis: Rahul Gandhi in Dharamshala.

1:55 PM: The step has affected horticulture, agriculture and tourism of the state like Himachal Pradesh, says Rahul Gandhi.

1:50 PM: Demonetisation step is against the poor of the country, says Congress vice president.