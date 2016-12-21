Live Breaking News Headlines Update: Sensex dips by 66 points, Nifty down by 21 points

Sensex falls by 0.25 percent at close, while Nifty dips by 0.26 percent at the end of day’s trade.

Sensex ended the day at 26,242.38, falls 65.60 points or 0.25%. Nifty closes the day at 8,061.30, down by 21.10 points or (0.26%). In a big push to digital payments, Narendra Modi Government today cleared ordinance on payment of wages act. It also cleared ordinances on enemy property bill. Catch us here for any development related to important events of the day right from the world of politics, international, sports and business.

5:25 PM: Rahul Gandhi is leading his party to repeated disastrous defeat and therefore he is levelling baseless allegations in his sadness: Ravi Shankar Prasad.

5:25 PM: Hours after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of corruption, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at him saying, it is the Gandhi himself who is out on bail in the National Herald case.

5:09 PM: CBI arrest businessman Sekar Reddy over an alleged illegal money transaction case. He has been sent to CBI custody till Jan 3.

4:23 PM: It has become habit of Congress to level baseless allegations against PM Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi is a part time non-serious political leader: BJP

3:54 PM: PM Modi’s demonetisation move has affected Gujarat’s construction, engineering, textile & powerloom industries, says Rahul Gandhi.

… but when the same is done by rich, they are not called ‘chor’ but are called defaulters: Rahul Gandhi in Mehsana (Gujarat) pic.twitter.com/dnrSQjqEXB — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

3:49 PM: A farmer does not purchase his seeds by cheque or card but in cash, PM Narendra Modi have taken away that cash from them: Rahul Gandhi.

3:46 PM: All cash is not black money and all black money is not in cash, says Rahul Gandhi in Mehsana

3:34 PM: If the NDA Govt take any big or small step to remove corruption, Congress party will support them: Rahul Gandhi in Mehsana.

3:32 PM: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi addressing a public rally in Mehsana, Gujarat.

1:53 PM: BCCI chief Anurag Thakur speaks on perjury charge, says he did nothing wrong.

1:45 PM: BJP’s own people are now criticising the way demonetisation move was implemented, says AAP’s Ashutosh in a press conference.

1:30 PM: Reserve Bank of India has become ‘Reverse Bank of India’. In last 43 days of demonetisation, they changed norms 126 times, says Randeep Surjewala of the Congress.

Reserve Bank of India has become ‘Reverse Bank of India’; In last 43days of #demonetisation, they changed norms 126 times: Randeep Surjewala pic.twitter.com/HoY5HGFcfX — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

1:16 PM: In its latest move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has today withdrawn its restriction of depositing only Rs 5,000 by customers in banks in one go KYC compliant accounts. This comes after reports that many banks were not accepting cash more than Rs 5,000, citing they were not given written order to do so. Yesterday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that no questions would be asked if any amount of junked currency is deposited in one go, but repeated deposits may raise queries.

12:30 PM: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemns I-T department’s raid on Tamil Nadu chief secretary Rammohan Rao’s residence in Chennai.

Why this vindictive, unethical, technically improper action? Is it only to disturb the federal structure? 2/6 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2016

Earlier the Principal Secretary of @ArvindKejriwal was raided and harassed. Now i read Chief Secretary TN also raided 1/6 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2016

12:21 PM: In a big push to digital payements, Narendra Modi Government today cleared ordinance on payment of wages act. It also cleared ordinances on enemy property bill.

Delhi: Cabinet meeting underway. Union ministers arrive for the meeting(earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/lcAZ5qDGlf — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

12:14 PM: Six people dead after fire broke out in a hotel in Gondia city of Maharashtra. 15 fire tenders at the spot.

Six people dead after fire broke out in a hotel in Gondia. 15 fire tenders at the spot #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/wYVzobWusn — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

11:39 AM: DMK leader MK Stalin criticises the IT raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao’s residence in Anna Nagar in Chennai.

11:21 AM: Cabinet meeting underway. Union ministers arrive for the meeting(earlier visuals)

11:17 AM: Curfew lifted from today from Imphal East, except for Lamlong to Yaingangpokpi.

9:52 AM: IT raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao’s residence in Anna Nagar in Chennai.

IT raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao’s residence in Anna Nagar(Chennai) pic.twitter.com/A0otFuXI8Y — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

9:30 AM: Sensex which opened at 26,368.88, is currently at 26,301.99, falls 5.99 points or 0.02 percent. Nifty which opened at 8,105.85, is currently at 8,079.75 dips 2.65 points or 0.03 percent.

9:03 AM: A 17-year-old girl shot dead in Najafgarh area of the national capital. Culprit absconding. Police begin probe

8:45 AM: 9 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy at International Maritime Boundary line near Tamil Nadu’s Dhanushkodi.

8:31 AM: Christmas preparations underway in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

8:00 AM: Clashes reported between two communities over a religious procession in West Bengal’s Howrah district. At least 25 people are reported to be injured.