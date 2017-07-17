HRD ministry opposes PMO, Niti Aayog proposal for merger of councils with ICSSR

Human Resource and Development minister Prakash Javadekar.

(Photo: Reuters)

The Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry led by Prakash Javadekar has opposed the proposal of merging its councils of historical and philosophical research with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) put forward by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) along with the NITI Aayog. At a meeting recently conducted, the HRD ministry decided to communicate its reservations after failing to be convinced about the benefits of the merger. According to sources, the Prakash Javadekar-led ministry believes that directives of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR) is different to that of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR). The source further stated that merger of the councils might weaken the purpose with which each of the autonomous organisations was originally established, according to an Indian Express report.

Along with this, the Human Resource and Development Ministry is also against the NITI Aayog’s alternative suggestion to merge its councils, ICHR and ICPR with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for the same reason. On June 14, the merger of ICHR and ICPR with ICSSR was suggested by the PMO and NITI Aayog as a part of the review of the 114 autonomous bodies under seven ministries or departments.

Established in 1972, the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) was set up with the objective to promote and coordinate research in history and also “to give a national direction to an objective and scientific writing of history and to have rational presentation and interpretation of history,” as per the report. In 1977, on similar lines to that of ICHR, the union government decided to form an exclusive body on the discipline of philosophy and thus the Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR) was formed. It was formed with the aim of preserving, ‘India’s profound, long and living philosophical tradition.’