How Yogi Adityanath is planning to provide ‘uttam’ education in Uttar Pradesh: 9 things to know

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performing ‘Kanya Pujan’ on the occasion of Navmi at his official residence in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath seems to be working in a mission mode to keep the promises made to people by the BJP manifesto before Assembly elections in the state. Among several other things, education is one of the top priority of the Yogi government. This is also one area in which UP is a laggard. The condition of education, especially in government institutions, in the state is so poor that the Allahabad high court had to ask all politicians and officials to send their children to government institutions last year. In his first television interview with public broadcaster Doordarshan on Wednesday, Yogi explained how he plans to change the face of education in the state.

During the interview, Yogi said he has directed the education department to prepare and implement a comprehensive plan in 90 days and present their 100-day achievement in front of him. “I believe that we will see changes in the new academic year. All departments have been given a target of 90 days and present their achievements in front of me after 100 days,” Yogi said, adding, there is a need of “complete overhaul of the education system” in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are nine things you should know about Yogi Adityanth’s plan for education reform in Uttar Pradesh:

1. Crackdown on cheating, private schools hefty’ fees

Soon after taking oath as CM of the state, Yogi had instructed officials to launch a crackdown on the cheating mafia. Scores of FIRs have been registered against a number of students, teachers and other anti-social elements involved in the business of cheating. “We have asked the officials to make it a cheating-free education system and make arrangements in this regard,” the CM said.

Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a review of fee structure of private schools in the state and put a brake on the arbitrary fee hike by them.

2. Introduction of Foreign language after class 10

Yogi wants secondary school students to learn at least one foreign language. For this, he has asked the education department to prepare a proper plan.

3. Focus on Arabic, Persian, Urdu

Yogi has also asked officials to find out what can be done for the betterment of teaching Arabic, Persian and Urdu languages in the state. “We have asked (the concerned department) to plan what can be done for Sanskrit, Urdu, Persian and Arabic. What can be done for other foreign languages?” the CM said.

4. Compulsory Sanskrit, English education

Yogi has asked the education department to find ways to make Sanskrit and English compulsory from the primary level itself. “Try giving compulsory Sanskrit and English education from the primary level itself. In the secondary level, try to include any foreign language,” Yogi said.

5. Compulsory Yoga

Yogi government has made Yoga compulsory for all government schools. UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma today said, “Yoga will be made a part of the physical fitness program, which is compulsory in the secondary school education of Uttar Pradesh.”

“People are trying to create various kinds of misunderstanding on this issue. Yoga doesn’t belong to any religion. This is just an initiative to keep everyone fit,” he added.

6.Free school uniforms, shoes, books and copies from the first week of academic session

Yogi has instructed officials to provide these items to school children from the first week of the academic session, this year by the first week of July. “There shouldn’t be any inferiority complex among children in primary schools. For this, we are going to provide uniforms good quality, shoes, books and copies to all schoolchildren. We will change their curriculum according to the present day needs,” Yogi said.

“Earlier, children used to get bags, uniforms etc by November-December. It will now be ensured that the children get all these things by July first week. We have taken action in this regard,” he added.

Watch Yogi Adityanath’s first TV interview as Uttar Pradesh CM

7. Increase number of school days

At present, government schools in UP hardly run for 120 days in a year. Yogi has asked the education department to find ways to increase it up to 220 days. “We have also said to find ways to run schools for 220 days in a year. At present schools hardly run for only 120 days,” the CM said.

8. Common university curriculum

Yogi wants all universities of the state to have a common curriculum for the benefit of all. “As per UGC, universities in Uttar Pradesh have autonomy but not so much that can play with the future of the youth. We have asked (to the education departhment) if this is possible to introduce a common and quality curriculum in all universities of UP,” Yogi said.

9. Adoption of CBSE pattern, NCERT books

“We have asked officials to make changes in the secondary education. First, make the curriculum right. If the need be adopt CBSE pattern. Take help of NCERT,” Yogi said.