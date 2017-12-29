How Yogi Adityanath government’s lone Muslim minister Mohsin Raza trashed triple talaq supporters

UP Minister Mohsin Raza has slammed triple talaq supporters. (ANI)

Mohsin Raza, Yogi Adityanath government’s lone Muslim minister in Uttar Pradesh, has slammed those who support the practice of triple talaq. He has argued that if uttering the word ‘nikaah’ (wedding) thrice does not solemnise a marriage, how can uttering the word ‘talaq’ thrice result in divorce. Mohsin Raza is Waqf and Haj Minister in Yogi Adityanath government. “My simple question is if saying talaq-talaq-talaq results in divorce, then saying nikaah-nikaah-nikaah should mean that wedding has been solemnised,” Raza told PTI. His remarks come a day after the Lok Sabha made history by passing the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill by voice vote.

Raza went on to say that if triple talaq is acceptable then by the same logic saying namaz-namaz-namaz should mean that prayers have been offered. “Nowhere it is written that saying talaq thrice will result in divorce. Do you think that by saying roza-roza-roza, my roza will be complete? Roza is a process, which has to be completed. Haj is a process, which has to be undertaken. Just saying Haj-Haj-Haj will not suffice. Similarly, talaq is a process,” Raza told the news agency.

Raza also condemning the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, which has been opposing the Triple Talaq Bill. The UP minister alleged that the AIMPLB has made a mockery of things to fulfil its vested interests and can even come up with the logic that a Muslim man need not go to the mosque and just say namaz-namaz-namaz. “The AIMPLB should first learn the basic lesson of Sharia,” he was quoted as saying.

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has been supporting the law to ban triple talaq ever since coming to India in March 2017. Raza also attacked the opposition parties for protesting against the law, which is being dubbed as a big reform to uplift the lives of Muslim women. “Opposition should first say on what basis the AIMPLB should have been made a stakeholder while finalising the draft of the bill. The board is simply an NGO. There are many organisations working for the social welfare and the AIMPLB is one of them,” Raza said, adding AIMPLB is neither ‘Shariat’ nor the Constitution of India.

“As far as the opposition parties are concerned, they are always eager to take undue advantage of casteist and communal sentiments. They point fingers at us and accuse the BJP of being a communal party. In fact, the remote control of AIMPLB is in the hands of the opposition parties, who have been baffled (by the talaq bill),” he said.

During the interview, Raza said that not just AIMPLB, opposition parties are not happy with the triple talaq bill because they seek the votes of a particular community. “Please try to think as to why the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to take an initiative and draft a law in this regard in the first place. What was the need to do so? You call Modi as anti-Muslim. If the AIMPLB is a great well-

wisher and thinks for the well being of the Muslim community, then it should list the welfare work done for the Muslims since its inception. In fact, the AIMPLB in the garb of welfare talks about exploitation even today. Triple talaq is nothing but exploitation of hapless women,” Raza said.

After the Lok Sabha passed the triple talaq bill, the AIMPLB voiced reservations over the provisions of the law, saying it will take steps through democratic means to “amend, improve or scrap” the bill. “We will take whatever steps required through democratic

means to amend, improve or scrap it. There is no move to go to court as of now… The bill was brought in a haste,” AIMPLB spokesperson Maulana Khalil-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nomani had said.