How yoga explains India and Israel: Modi, Netanyahu give the answer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (PTI file)

Narendra Modi in Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu are meeting today for the first time in Tel Aviv, the seat of power of the Jewish nation. Ahead of the historic meet, both prime ministers have penned a joint Op-ed, explaining the situation of their countries, history and relationship. They acknowledge that both India and Israel are “complex.”

The premiers say that there are forces that are bringing down and pulling up both Israel and India at the same time, just like yogic asanas. “Like yogic asanas grounding down and pulling up at the same time, they face many challenges. By working together we can overcome some of the challenges,” they write on Times of India’s website.

The premiers say that both countries are “walking hand in hand into the future as partners”. They share their belief that India and Israel’s vast human resources and creativity would help in several fields including water, health, environment, education and security.

The leaders express confidence that 25 years from now, both Indians and Israelis would look back at today’s meeting as the “first of many historical milestones” that India-Israel reached together.

On Monday, in an interview to Israel Hayom, PM Modi had said that the two countries are ready to “take the relationship to a new level.”

Sharing how Indians view Israel, PM Modi said, “Israel is perceived as a technological power house, and a country that has braved many odds. Many tech-based inventions have their roots in Israeli universities and laboratories and have benefited humankind. These include articles ranging from USB flash drives to cherry tomatoes. The way you transformed yourself from being a water-deficient country to a water-surplus country; the manner in which you made your deserts bloom, are all amazing accomplishments. All these images have made a deep imprint on my mind.”

On terrorism, PM Modi told Hayom, “Terrorism is a global menace. India and Israel are not immune to it either… Cross-border terrorism is a major challenge for us. Divisive forces across our border are trying to disrupt the unity of our nation. These troublemakers often misuse religion as a tool to misguide youth in our country and our regions. Terrorism should not be equated with any particular religion. India and Israel could cooperate even more closely and complement each other’s efforts to fight the menace of terrorism.”