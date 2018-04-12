How WhatsApp helped police trace ‘missing’ Bengaluru anthropologist Atreyee Majumder

Atreyee Majumdar is an alumnus of National Law School in Bengaluru and had also studied at Yale University. (Source: Twitter)

Atreyee Majumder (35), an anthropologist and researcher who had been missing since April 4 after her arrival in India from Canada, was found at a five-star hotel on Bengaluru’s MG Road on Wednesday morning. “She was found this morning,” a police official involved with the case told media on Wednesday. The police revealed that Majumder was suffering from mental illness and kept changing hotels as she believed someone was following her to harm her. She had arrived in Bengaluru on April 4 from Toronto where she is currently pursuing a postdoctoral fellowship.

According to her parents, Majumder left her house in Bellandur on the same night without informing them anything. She also left her phone at home. After this, they approached the police. The initial investigation revealed that Majumder was staying at a hotel in Marathahalli on April 4 and then came to Marriott hotel in Bellandur on April 5.

Police checked the CCTV footage of the hotel and found out that she had checked out on April 6. It noticed a pattern in which Majumder was choosing the hotels. She was checking into five-star hotels only. The police asked the hotel management to circulate Majumder’s photos on a WhatsApp group in which staff of all-star hotels of the city are members.

The move paid off as on Friday morning, they received a message that Majumder was staying at Taj Vivanta hotel on MG Road. Soon, the jurisdictional Ulsoor police were alerted and they reached the hotel and waited for her parents to arrive there.

She was immediately taken for treatment. Majumdar is an alumnus of National Law School in Bengaluru and had also studied at Yale University. The police said that Atreyee has been changing her statements about where she stayed all these days.

“As our focus was to trace her, we have taken statements from her and her parents, and will be closing the case,” the police added.