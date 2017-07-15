How VHP is planning to boost morale of Army soldiers in Kashmir after Amarnath attack

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Konkan Zone said that 10,000 Bajrang Dal members from across the country will visit the Kashmir valley on July 31(Reuters)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is planning to send around 10,000 workers to Kashmir valley in a bid to boost Army Jawans’ morale. In a press conference, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Konkan Zone said that 10,000 Bajrang Dal members from across the country will visit the Kashmir valley on July 31 to “motivate soldiers and to rekindle a sense of patriotism in civilians”. Speaking to media, VHP’s Maharashtra and Goa zonal secretary Shankarrao Gaikar condemned the Amarnath terror attack and said, “We stand against terrorism, and are therefore sending 10,000 Bajrang Dal volunteers who will collectively work towards boosting the morale of our soldiers and rekindle the sense of patriotism amongst citizens.”

The VHP leaders also came out with a list of demands to protest against the terror activities being carried out in the valley. The leaders demanded a boycott of all Kashmiri items and shops. The leader also urged the government to repeal Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which grants special autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. They also appealed people to stop giving jobs to Kashmiri Muslim youth in various sectors. He demanded that the government should stop recruiting Kashmiri Muslims into the armed forces.

“The government should immediately stop recruiting Kashmiri Muslims into the police department in Jammu and Kashmir and into the armed forces in India. If it is not stopped, then today’s stone-pelters who are insulting our jawans there, can join the armed forces in the years to come and act against our own country,” Gaikar said. “It is quite evident that the government is not dealing with the Kashmir issue with an iron hand. We have no full-time defence minister. Home minister (Rajnath Singh) recently said the army has been given a free hand to eliminate terrorists. But I am asking why the army’s hands were tied till now?” he said.