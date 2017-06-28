How to avoid ATM scams: From cash traps to system hacks, here is what you should be aware of

ATM scams: If you find that the ATM looks normal, that does not mean that that the machine has not been toyed with. (PTI)

ATM scams: It is basic knowledge that while using an ATM machine, you are required to be cautious. However, if you believe that only thing that you have to be careful about is not to get robbed at the machine booth, then you are in for a shock and you are in dire need of updating your knowledge about other protective measures to avoid landing in trouble, boredpanda.com said. If you find that the ATM looks normal, that does not mean that that the machine has not been toyed with. Nowadays cash traps, system hacks and card skimmers have become quite common in the world of ATM fraud. Significantly, the report also said that most of the times, frauds are concealed inside the machine.

Even as there is little one can do after the scanned device is installed, users can stick on to ATMs of machines they trust fully. While using the machine, you can cover your pin from from possible hidden cameras, and also set up transaction alerts on your bank account so that you are immediately in the know in case of any suspicious activity. In case you become a victim of a fraud, then you must not only inform your bank but also cancel your cards immediately, the website said.

As per Indian Express report, even though banks are working hard to make card transactions safer, experts believe that banking customers are need to be more careful as there are many cases where people have become victims because of own negligence. In recent times, while several people have been robbed of their hard earned money though ATM frauds across the country, banks believe such frauds are more prevalent in north India, the paper said.