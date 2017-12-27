How three-foot-tall terrorist Noor Mohammad Tantray became a headache for security agencies

Tantray was the mastermind behind the recent attacks by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Kashmir. (Representational Image)

The killing of Noor Mohammad Tantray, three feet tall terrorist leader, is the talk of the town for security agencies in Jammu & Kashmir. Tantray was the mastermind behind the recent attacks by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Kashmir. Tantray was a notorious history-sheeter from Kashmir who was arrested in Delhi in 2003 and sentenced to life by a POTA court in 2011. Months ago, Tantray had jumped parole and re-joined militancy. Awantipora SP Muhammad Zahid had confirmed Tantray’s re-association with JeM.

Tantray played a pivotal role in JeM militant attack on District Police Lines in Pulwama in August. He also provided logistical support to JeM militants for the attack which left Eight security personnel and three militants were killed.

Tantray was also reportedly involved in the JeM attack on the BSF camp. On October 3, JeM terrorists had attacked BSF men outside the Srinagar International Airport. The attack left one BSF officer and three militants killed.

A report says that Tantray’s physical features made it easier for the security agencies to identify him. Off late, his short height became the reason for his restricted movement in the area. However, it is interesting to note that his height happened to be the reason why he was recruited by the terror group. A police officer told NDTV that JeM recruited Tantray as an over-ground worker as “no one would suspect him to be a terrorist”.

Tantray also became the chief finance handler for the terrorist organisation and received funds from across the border for terror activities. He was also given the responsibility to recruit and keep the cadre motivated.

Tantray was also a close aide of JeM commander Ghazi Baba, who had a big involvement in 2001 attack on Parliament. Acting on a tip-off, J&K Police launched cordon and search operations in south Kashmir’s Samboora on Monday night. The security agencies cordoned off a house in which two JeM militants were reportedly hiding. His body was later recovered in the morning after a prolonged gun battle with security forces.