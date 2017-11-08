How this selfie identified a mobile thief is amazing; there is a lesson in it for you too

The 35-year-old woman’s cell phone was believed to be been stolen when she was travelling to her home on a bus. (Representational image/ IE)

Have you ever imagined that a selfie can expose a thief? Well, the incident came to light when a woman was surprised to find a selfie image on her Gmail account, whose mobile was stolen on November 2. The 35-year-old woman’s cell phone was believed to be been stolen when she was travelling to her home on a bus. The women, suspecting that the photo must have been uploaded from her stolen cellphone, reported the same to the police, as per the Times of India report.

Acting on the complaint, police rushed to the location tracking the phone and recovered it. Police said that the location was culled out from the photograph. However, the thief is still on the run. In the photograph, a man in his late 40s can be seen who is dressed in a white shirt. The man was lying on a sofa.

According to Mandeep Randhawa, DCP (central), “Around 2.30pm, when she (Sangeeta Aggarwal) got down at the bus stand near Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, she found her Samsung J7 Pro mobile phone missing. She searched inside her handbag but couldn’t find it. However, she didn’t inform the cops and went home,” the report said.

The victim is a freelance crafts teacher. She reported the theft to Daryaganj police after finding the photograph. Immediately, a team headed by SI Sunil Kumar was formed to investigate the case.

Further investigations revealed that the photograph was taken in Kala Mahal. A police officer said, “We deputed three cops in the area who questioned local traders, security guards and other people. Finally, one of them managed to identify the man and his house was raided.”

The episode teaches a big lesson to every person who has a cell phone – it’s good to keep the sync feature on all the time.