How this IPS officer tried to beat Sanjay Dutt’s reel-life ‘Munna Bhai’ in UPSC Mains, failed terribly

IPS Safeer Karim has been arrested for cheating in UPSC Mains exam. (Source: Facebook/SafeerKarim)

Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ act continues to strike everyone’s memory even as several years have passed since the release of the popular movie. In the film, Dutt is shown cheating in an MBBS exam with the help of gadgets. Over the years, it seems, some have taken Dutt’s act as something easy one can get away with. It doesn’t happen. The latest case is of an IPS officer, who was caught cheating with the help of gadgets in UPSC Mains exam.

On Monday, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Safeer Karim, who aspired to enter the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), was arrested for cheating in the Civil Services Mains exam. Karim’s arrest came as a double shocker. First, a cop caught cheating is always shocking. Karim was already serving in the police, posted as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.

Second, Karim was caught doing the Munna Bhai Act. He was nabbed talking to his wife in Hyderabad for answers of the main exam. Intelligence Bureau officers arrested Karim with a Bluetooth equipment at a test centre in Egmore, Chennai.

Karim had taken a cellphone, a Bluetooth-enabled miniature camera in a shirt button and wireless earpieces into the examination hall at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School.Police said that Karim’s wife Joicy was dictating answers to him from Hyderabad.

Reports say Karim had handed over his wallet and a cellphone to intelligence officials from his trouser pockets and apologised for forgetting to leave it his car. However, he had concealed another phone and wireless earpieces in his socks. He had also hidden a miniature camera in his shirt.

Along with Karim, his wife has also been arrested by Hyderabad police. Surprisingly, Joicy was a visiting faculty member at “La Excellence IAS -The Institute for Civil Services” at Ashok Nagar Crossroads in Hyderabad.

Karim is a resident of Aluva, Kerala. He had ranked 112 in his second attempt at the UPSC exams in 2015. An electronics engineer and proprietor of Karim’s IAS, he also trains civil service candidates and has branches in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.