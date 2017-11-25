How teachings of Bhagavad Gita can help eradicate graft, explains Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Gita Manishi Swami Gyanand ji Maharaj described the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ as the pride and honour of the Haryana and said the teachings of this sacred book are source of inspiration for the whole mankind. (PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today stressed on the need for raising the standard of living of people to eradicate corruption from the society and said this can only be possible with teaching of the ‘Bhagavad Gita’. At an international seminar organised on the occasion of International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra here today, he emphasised on the need of the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ in politics, which can give the right direction to the politicians. President Ram Nath Kovind was the chief guest at the event. Khattar said, “Though we could keep a tab on corruption with the help of law and justice, but to eradicate it from all levels, the living standard of people would have to be raised. This could only be possible when people imbibe in them the teaching of the sacred Gita.” He said the topic of the seminar has rightly been selected, as digitisation has become the need of the hour for the whole world today. The chief minister said, “With digitisation, we could get any information with a click of button.”

The state government has taken various e-initiatives to ensure good governance and keep a check on corruption in the administration, Khattar said, adding as many 183 e-services were being provided in about 1,150 villages of the state. Asserting that the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ is the gist of life and it was Lord Krishna who delivered the message on the sacred land of Kurukhsetra, the chief minister said, “The teachings of Lord Krishna is relevant not only for the country but for the whole world.” He said representatives of 11 countries are participating in this event. Addressing the event, Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki said with a view to fully implement the concept of ‘live and let live’ and to ensure peace and prosperity in the world, there was a need to spread the message of the ‘Bhagavad Gita’.

Gita Manishi Swami Gyanand ji Maharaj described the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ as the pride and honour of the Haryana and said the teachings of this sacred book are source of inspiration for the whole mankind. David Frawley from American Institute of Vedic Studies said the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ characterises the civilisation and culture of India.