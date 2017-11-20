How Shashi Tharoor’s attack on BJP, Modi government over demonetisation using Manushi Chhillar’s surname terribly backfired

Tharoor has once again landed himself in the soup over his comments on Haryana’s girl.

Most of the time, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor remains in the news, whether for the right reasons or for the wrong ones. Now, the lawmaker from Thiruvananthapuram has once again landed himself in the soup over his comments on Haryana’s girl and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar’s surname. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s attempt to attack the Centre over demonetisation using the surname of new Miss World Manushi Chhillar has invited strong criticism from Haryana government and women’s commission too. Now, Shashi Tharoor has apologised for his remark, which, he said, was a light-hearted comment and also praised Chhillar. “What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!” Tharoor had said this on the micro-blogging site, apparently intending it to be a pun on the word ‘chillar’, which in Hindi means “loose change” or coins. Later, he shot off an apology tweet, in which Tharoor wrote, “Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly, no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer I’ve separately praised. Please: Chill!”. Haryana-born India’s Manushi Chhillar on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China, bringing to an end the country’s dry spell of 17 years at the top pageant. The 20-year-old girl, who is a medical student, edged out the other contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico who had made it to the top five alongside her. The first and the second runners-up were Miss England Stephanie Hill and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza.

Tharoor’s tweet on Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar

What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

Tharoor’s apology tweet

Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i’ve separately praised. Please: Chill! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

Haryana Women and Child Development Minister Kavita Jain

Haryana Women and Child Development Minister Kavita Jain said Tharoor indulged in a callous and reckless wordplay on new Miss World Manushi Chhillar. She asked him to apologise and said the Haryana-born Chhillar was not just the pride of the state, but also of the entire nation. “Tharoor has only exposed his own debased thinking by questioning the self-respect of our daughters, the pride of the country, and the brave community ‘Chhillar’,” Jain said in a statement. “It is tragic that leaders of the Congress party which is headed by a woman do not respect women. Such low thinking is responsible for the Congress losing its base in the country,” she added.

Haryana Finance Minister Capt. Abhimanyu

Haryana Finance Minister Capt. Abhimanyu also criticised Tharoor. “A shameless comment deserves to be withdrawn and Shashi must apologise for this…can’t believe…he can go so low…(sic)” Abhimanyu tweeted.

National Commission for Women

Condemning Tharoor’s comment, the NCW demanded that he should apologise for allegedly degrading the achievement of Chhillar.

Accusing Tharoor of degrading the achievement of Chhillar, a medical student who hails from Haryana, the NCW asked whether the Congress leader will call his own daughter a “chillar”.