How safe are our airports? CISF fails mock security drill at New Delhi airport, explosive goes undetected during test

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel guarding New Delhi airport failed to detect a bomb that passed through the numerous security checks present there. The Bureau for Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had conducted a mock drill at several airports across the nation over the last three months to ensure all security measures are present. And the drill revealed the failure of the men in the force to detect it, as per a Hindustan Times report. According to the report, a BCAS representative in April last, this year, carried hand baggage and it was allowed to go through all security clearances. After the bag cleared the process, the representative revealed that the baggage contained an IED. Meanwhile, CISF claimed that they do all possible effort to identify suspicious objects during scanning and also take action against the staff who fail to perform their duty, said the report.

Earlier, hand baggage for an Air India flight to Jammu carrying dummy explosive also passed through the security clearance, said the report. The civil aviation officials said that they keep wires, some explosives and some other parts in bags to check the security arrangements at airports during the mock drill. They have also prepared a report mentioning incidents where CISF personnel failed to notice components of IED in the bag, said the report quoting a civil aviation official.

Giving their reply after the failure in BCAS mock drill, a CISF officer said that such tests to check security measures and these have components like dummy detonators, fuse, switch, batteries or maybe plastic explosives. But in the conducted IED test, there were no such components and thus, it was not an IED in the real sense. The baggage had washing soap, a small inert tube kept separately, according to the report. However, the CISF ensured complete effort to ensure safety and security of passengers like rotating baggage screener every hour. Besides, its staff also uses an in-built software through which they throw random images of bomb, knives and other prohibited items. If the images left undetected by staff, it leads to serious action them, added the report.