How Re 1 coin was used by criminals to rob passengers of Rajdhani Express

In a unique robbery case, a gang of 4 suspected criminals has looted valuables worth lakhs of rupees of as many as 20 passengers on board the New Delhi-Patna Rajdhani Express on April 9. The incident took place between Gahmar and Bhadaura railway stations of the Mughalsarai division that falls under East Central Railway (ECR) region. The suspected robbers where later arrested by a joint team of Buxar (Bihar) and Mughalsarai (UP) GRP on Thursday afternoon. Among the items that were recovered from these robbers were two stolen cell phones, wallets, ATM cards and ornaments etc.

In a report that was published by Hindustan Times website, the police informed that the arrested criminals are indentified as Fateh Khan (20), Raja (19), Om Prakash Ram (19) and Chandan Kumar (20). The criminals are said to be from Bihar’s Buxar district and had also looted passengers of other trains on the Patna-Mughalsarai section.

But what came as a shocker was the modus operandi to rob the passengers. The accused have used Re 1 coin to stop the train and rob the travelers. Speaking to Hindustan Times website, Patna rail SP Jitendra Mishra informed that the accused have revealed during interrogation that they had tampered the railway singal systems by put a Re 1 coin between the joint of the tracks. This made the signal flash red light, forcing the locomotive driver to stop the train, Mishra added further.

It was also informed that the criminals removed the rubber insulation at the joint by inserting a coin that initiatied a short-circuit on the track and also turned the signal red. The Public relations officer of ECR’s Danapur division informed that an electrical circuit was fixed on the tracks to detect the arrival of trains and vehicles on the tracks. Further explaing the work mechanics of railway tracks, the PR officer told Hindustan Times website, “For setting up the electric circuit, portions of rails are isolated by providing insulation at the rail joints. One end of the rail is connected to a battery through resistances and the other end is connected to a relay, which in turn is connected to the signal. When the train engine passes the signal on the track, the two rails are short-circuited through wheel of the train and the relay does not get any feed from the battery. It gets de-energised, breaking the circuit connected with the signal and thereby turning the signal to red. The two rails at the joint can be short-circuited by removing the insulation and inserting a coin, a needle or any metal,” he said.

Investigation team from both the divisions along with RPF commandant Chandra Mohan Mishra have reached Mughalsarai to further interrogate the criminals. The police has also informed that one member from the gang entered the train compartment through the small space around the vestibule and then opened the door of the coaches. After entering the bogies, other members of the gand barged into the compartment and lay their hands on the belongings of the passengers. The criminals looted A4, B7 and B8 coaches of the train.