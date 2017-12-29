How Railways is recategorising stations to provide customised amenities

In order to provide customised and focused amenities to passengers, the ministry of railways has recategorised stations across the country.

In order to provide customised and focused amenities to passengers, the ministry of railways has recategorised stations across the country. Unlike the system followed earlier, the new methodology has taken into account earnings, passenger footfall and strategic importance, and stations have been segregated according to the types and put in three categories — non-suburban (NS), suburban (S) and halt (H). Further, these have been sub-categorised into NSG1-6, SG1-3 and HG1-3, depending on earnings and number of passengers handled. Earlier, station categorisation was based on annual passenger earnings only and were put into seven categories — A-1, A, B, C, D, E and F. The railways in a statement on Thursday said, “In the old criteria the number of stations with high passenger footfalls (handling high number of commuter and MST pass holders etc) could not be covered into the higher category of station which led to these stations being eligible for lower level of amenities.” The new criteria provides equal weightage to the number of footfalls, which led to many stations qualifying into higher categories, and as a result, will get higher levels of passenger amenities. Under the new system, there are 5,976 non-suburban railway stations, 484 suburban railway stations and 2,153 halts. This categorisation will remain valid for the period 2017-18 to 2022-23.