How Rahul Gandhi wished Happy New Year on Twitter before his tour break

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi wished Indians Happy New Year on Twitter before his planned short term break. Gandi tweeted, “I will be travelling for the next few days.Happy New Year to everyone, short term wishing you and your loved ones success & happiness in this coming year.” Gandhi is likely to take a short-term break. He is said to be planning to travel out for a few days to ring in the new year, according to an ‘The Indian Express’ report. Earlier in the day Rahul Gandhi had demanded a list of actions from PM Narendra Modi, which he posted on Twitter. On the demonetisation move by the government and the criticism by the opposition, Gandhi asked PM Modi to compensate for the losses due to the note ban. Gandhi also tweeted, “Destroyed in the last 50 days: trust in the Prime Minister’s word. Weekly cash withdrawal limits must go.”

Earlier, as the 50 days deadline got over following demonetisation, Rahul Gandhi had targeted the Prime Minister by posing five questions which included the details of the amount of black money recovered since the announcement of the scrapping of high denomination currency and the number of jobs lost due to the dramatic move. The Congress vice president had asked the Prime Minister as to whom had he consulted before making the move and wondered as to why were “experts, economists and RBI not consulted”. Gandhi tweeted: “Whom all did PM consult on demonetisation? Why were experts, economists, RBI not consulted? Who all deposited more than (Rs) 25 lakhs in bank accounts in six months preceding 8th November 2016?”

Recently, Rahul Gandhi had threatened of an ‘earthquake’ during the winter session of the Parliament to leveling corruption charges against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.