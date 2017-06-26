How PM Narendra Modi took swipes at Pakistan before meeting Donald Trump

PM Narendra Modi addressing Indian community in Washington on June 25, 2017.

Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump today is being seen with much anticipation. Not just in India, Indians in the US are also having high hopes for the relationship between the two leaders and the two countries. A day before the meeting, PM Modi addressed Indian community in the US. PM Modi shared how India has marched ahead on the path of development, including in its fight against poverty, corruption and space research. He said that the “happy results” of the technology-driven governance to fulfill dreams of modern India are highly visible these days.

PM Modi also talked about how India’s image in the global community has changed in the last three years. He pointed out the world’s changed perception about India’s stand on terrorism. Without naming Pakistan, the PM said the world has been able to understand India’s stand on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

“Surgical Strike was one such incident, which, if the world wanted, could have put India in the witness box and brought criticism to the country. But, for the first time, you would have noticed, no country in the world questioned such a big step taken by India. Those who suffered (Pakistan), their matter is different,” PM Modi said.

“We have been able to convince the world about that face of terrorism which is destroying lives of common people of India. We have been able to make the world understand this,” he added.

India had carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in September last year in response to Uri attack by Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir. As many as 19 Indian soldiers were martyred in the early-morning attack. Scores of terrorists were believed to have been killed in the surgical strike. However, Pakistan denied any such strike took place.

Praising the efforts of Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help save stranded Indians across the world, PM Modi said that India’s External Affairs Ministry has achieved new heights in human diplomacy. In the last three years, he said, over 80,000 Indians were facing some trouble or the other in different corners of the globe. But the Indian government was able to bring them safely back home.

PM Modi singled out the incident of Uzma Ahmad, a young Indian woman who said she was forced to marry a Pakistani man at gunpoint in Pakistan. “A daughter of India, who landed in distress in Pakistan, returned to India through efforts of Indian High Commission. Sushma Ji deserves credit for this,” Modi said.