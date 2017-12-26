How Patidars dominate Vijay Rupani’s 2017 cabinet in Gujarat

Out of 20 ministers in Vijay Rupani’s council of ministers, six belong to the Patidar community.

Patidar agitation was a dominant issue in Gujarat Elections 2017. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was facing heat from the community, while Rahul Gandhi-led Congress had promised reservation to woo the Patidar voters. However, mixed trends were observed in Patidar dominated areas on the counting day. It was speculated that leaders from the community will get big representation in Cabinet. Same happened as well. Out of 20 ministers in Vijay Rupani’s council of ministers, six belong to the Patidar community.

These ministers include Deputy CM Nitin Patel (Mehsana), Kaushik Patel (Naranpura), Saurabh Patel (Botad), Parbat Patel (Tharad), Ishwar Patel (Ankleshwar) and Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai Faldu (Jamnagar). Patidars are followed by the OBCs – another community considered to have effected BJP win. There are five leaders who come from the OBC community. Apart from these, three ministers belong to Scheduled Tribes community, three from Kshatriyas, one from Scheduled Caste, while one comes from the Brahmin community. CM Rupani belongs to Jain community. Apart from this, there only one woman has been included in the Cabinet. Three-time MLA Vibhavariben Dave, minister of state, was the only woman and Brahmin in the Council. The details of portfolios allocated to these ministers have not been released yet.

Here’s the list of cabinet ministers

Cabinet Ministers

Vijay Rupani Chief Minister

Nitinkumar Ratilal Patel Deputy Chief Minister

Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chaudasama

Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai Faldu (R C Faldu)

Kaushikbhai Jamanadas Patel (Kaushik Patel)

Saurabh Patel (Dalal)

Vasava Ganpatsinh Vestabhai

Radadiya Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai

Dilipkumar Viraji Thakor

Ishwarbhai (Anil) Ramanbhai Parmar

Minister of State

Pradipsinh Bhagvatsinh Jadeja

Patel Prabatbhai Savabhai

Jaydrathsinhji Parmar

Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai

Parsottambhai Odhavijbhai Solanki

Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel

Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai

Dave Vibhavari

Ahir Vasanbhai Gopalbhai

Kishor Kanani (Kumar)

Rupani Cabinet swearing-in was a grand event as a number of BJP stalwarts and ally leaders from across the state participated in the event. The popular faces present on the occasion included PM Narendra Modi, Bihar CM and deputy CM Nitish Kuma and Sushil Modi, senior BJP leader LK Advani, Shankersinh Vaghela, Keshu Bhai Patel and others. Chief Minister of almost all 18 NDA-ruled states attended the ceremony. Along with Rupani, Nitin Patel was sworn-in as the deputy CM. The ceremony was held at Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground. A total of 20 ministers took the oath administered by Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli.