How one of the front benches in Rajya Sabha has proved to be a jinx for occupants

A still from the Rajya Sabha.(ANI)

For non-congress members, one of the front benches in Rajya Sabha has not proved to be lucky. One can even say it has proved to be a jinx for at least four members. BSP Chief Mayawati, who was one of the occupants, has already resigned from the House, while another opposition member CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury was denied renomination by his partyn according to Indian Express.

For JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav it is definitely an awkward moment as few days ago he was criticising the government but now his party president and Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the ruling BJP. And the fourth on the front bench, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav is facing an internal war with Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

On July 18, BSP leader Mayawati resigned after alleging the BJP and the Chair were not allowing her to raise the issue of anti-Dalit violence in Uttar Pradesh. Her resignation letter, read, “When I got up to speak, the government side did not allow me to complete. Their members stood up and interfered… Instead of asking them not to interfere, the Deputy Chairman asked me to end as the allocated three minutes were over. Which rule says a member cannot speak for more than three minutes. It is not good, ” as per PTI.

Sitaram Yechury’s proposal for his third Rajya Sabha term was rejected by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Yechury may now focus on his role as the general secretary of the party, according to Live Mint. On party’s decision not to send him to Rajya Sabha, Yechury, was quoted as saying by Mint, “As general secretary, I will have to spend more time within the party. It also goes against the party’s rule of not giving members more than two terms in the Rajya Sabha.”