How Narendra Modi will break protocol to welcome Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be visiting India on a six-day tour. However, welcoming Netanyahu at the airport will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be breaking security protocol with this big gesture. Prior to Netanyahu, PM Modi broke protocol at the arrival of the US president Barrack Obama in 2015.

Narendra Modi will be welcoming Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, on Sunday afternoon. Netanyahu will be visiting Delhi, Agra, Gujarat and Mumbai and will be accompanied by Modi on extensive portions of his visit, a press statement said. Netanyahu will hold meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, apart from Modi.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s first stop will be the ceremony of the formal renaming of the Teen Murti Marg Chowk to Teen Murti Hafia Chowk.

Israeli PM Netanyahu took to Twitter and wrote, “This evening I am leaving on a historic visit to India. I will meet with the Prime Minister, my friend Narendra Modi, with the Indian President and with many other leaders. We will sign very many agreements.” He further continued, “We are strengthening ties between Israel and this important global power. This serves our security, economic, trade and tourism interests, as well as many other areas. This is a great blessing for the State of Israel,” he said. “With my departure for an important political visit to India, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the warm support in recent days. You give me a lot of strength to continue. Thank you very much!,” Netanyahu said before leaving for India.