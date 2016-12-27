How Narendra Modi is taking on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘suit-boot ki sarkar’ and ‘Ambani-Adani’ jibes

Narendra Modi government has started giving categorical responses to allegations against the PM hurled by Rahul Gandhi. (Source: narendramodi.in)

Ever since the Modi government came to power in 2014, the Congress has attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being pro-crony capitalism. Speaking in Parliament in April 2015, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi attempted to blast the Centre by saying Modi government works for big people, that it is “suit-boot ki sarkar.” Rahul’s jibe was widely reported in media and some even believed the Congress leader had reinvented himself as a politician by sharpening his attack against the government.

On a number of occasions since then, Rahul not only reiterated his “suit-boot ki sarkar” jibe but also attacked PM Modi for favouring big corporates, especially Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani of Reliance and Gautam Adani of the Adani Group. While BJP never took Rahul’s jibes lightly and on several occasions came up with clarifications to prove that NDA government stood with the poor, the latter never refrained from attacking PM Modi on the same lines.

After demonetisation, Rahul sharpened his attack further and claimed that note ban is PM Modi’s scheme to waive bad loans worth Rs 8,00,000 crore owed by big corporates. Interestingly, the claim was first made by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. However, it now seems that Rahul has only managed to score political self-goals so far as the Congress continues to be perceived by many as the party that institutionalised corruption and crony capitalism in the country.

Following Rahul’s aggressive stance against the government in recent days, the BJP has left no opportunity to expose the “lies” in allegations made by the Congress leader. Addressing a press conference on December 22, BJP spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said that crony capitalism and corruption were the main features of Congress-led UPA regime. Asking Rahul not to mislead people of the country, Sharma said, “In nine years, Congress government gifted Rs 36 lakh crore to the corporate world.”

Sharma asked a pointed question to Rahul: “On what basis you (UPA government) waived off their loan.” The BJP spokesperson further said the UPA government provided Rs 72,06,032 crore loan to Adani group, Rs 1,13,000 crore to Anil Ambani, Rs 98,4012 crore to Ruia group, Rs 97,740 crore to Sunil Mittal. “All these loans were given by you. We are trying to recover them,” he added.

Rahul has also accused the Modi government of letting bank defaulter and liquor baron Vijay Mallya escape from the country. However, Sharma claimed the UPA government had issued loan worth Rs 1500 crore to Mallya even after his bank accounts were frozen by the State Bank of India for not paying previous Rs 1450 crore loan. “When your friend Vijay Mallya, gobbled up Rs 1450 crore of SBI and the bank had frozen his account, why your government gave Rs 1500 crore loan to the same Vijay Mallya,” Sharma questioned.

“Crony capitalism is Congress’ legacy. Rahul Gandhi and his friends cannot digest Modi ji’s success,” the BJP spokesperson said and left an advice for Rahul to “stop speaking lies and accept the truth that Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India and he will remain for a long time.”

The BJP is giving categorical responses to all corruption allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi. Addressing reporters after an anti-demonetisation opposition party meet today, Rahul said he would stand with the Prime Minister in the fight against corruption if he releases all the names of black money hoarders given to the government by foreign banks. However, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at Rahul, alleging the Congress leader is trying to help the black money hoarders by making such request.

Prasad said revealing the names before chargesheets are filed against the guilty in court would benefit the black money hoarders and Rahul knows it. In October 2015, Prasad had taken a jibe at Rahul’s “suit-boot ki sarkar” comment. “Our government is neither a ‘suit boot ki sarkar’ or ‘suitcase ki sarkar’ but it is ‘sujh-bujh ki sarkar,” Prasad was quoted as saying by PTI in Patna.

No one knows yet which side is 100% true in this slugfest as only the court can put it to rest. But what is visible today doesn’t look good for Congress political future.