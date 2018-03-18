How many jobs Narendra Modi govt created since 2014? Manmohan Singh claims not even two lakh!

On the second day of Congress’ 84th plenary session in the national capital, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hit out at PM Narendra Modi for failing to keep up his promises made to the people of the country in 2014.

On the second day of Congress’ 84th plenary session in the national capital, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hit out at PM Narendra Modi for failing to keep up his promises made to the people of the country in 2014. Addressing Congress co-workers at the meet, Singh said while campaigning, Modi ji had made lots of tall promises, but they haven’t been fulfilled till now. He took a jibe at PM Modi’s promise to provide two crore jobs saying no one has even seen two lakh jobs. Apart from this, he pointed out the plight of farmers in Narendra Modi’s regime, saying the government had promised to double up farmers’ income, but that hasn’t been possible as the growth rate of 12 per cent for the same isn’t achieved yet. Attacking the current government over the present economic situation in the country, Singh said that this is only “jumla” and tall promises made by PM Modi.

Hailing the Congress party for its contribution to the development of the nation, the former prime minister said the Congress party made India what it is today and led the freedom struggle and guided India towards development after Independence. However, he mentioned that today, they face similar challenges of carrying forward development and social justice. Singh said that India stands at the crossroads. “We have opportunities, but we also have challenges. The Congress party will provide a new pathway to chalk out the future of our country,” the former PM added.

Also raking up the issue of cross-border terrorism, Singh said that Modi government has mismanaged issues in Jammu and Kashmir like never before. He added that they have installed a Government where the two wings of the administration are working against each other and hence, the atmosphere is deteriorating every day. He mentioned that Pakistan should be warned about their actions that are detrimental to peace and prosperity. However, the former PM was quick to note that the defence expenditure of the country is no more than 1.6 percent of the GDP which is far too inadequate to meet the challenges of the country’s security apparatus and needs.