How Maharashtra is trying to counter radicalisation of youths

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police were going the extra mile to prevent them from getting influenced by ideologies of terror outfits (IE image)

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police were going the extra mile to prevent them from getting influenced by ideologies of terror outfits, according to Indian Express report. With an aim to comprehend the psyche of the youths who are susceptible to such threats, the anti-terror wing has been conducting a series of mock interrogation sessions to counsel them and to divert from the path of violence. Two senior IPS officers were holding these sessions in which one played the role of a cop while other that of the radicalised youth. This comes after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked for a comprehensive deradicalisation initiative which was undertaken by the state home department after the BJP government had come to power in October 2014, the report says.

It has been learned that the police are also using the social media to counter radicalisation. Earlier this week, the state counter terrorism agency released a 1.07-minute video on social media. The police plan to release five more videos over the next few months. To reach out to a larger audience, these videos will be soon screened in cinema halls and community gatherings to reach the maximum people, the report says.

Last year, Maharashtra police had blocked 94 websites being used to radicalise the youth, according to PTI report. To counter the menace of ISIS, the Maharashtra ATS has decided to use online tactics, the report says.

On April 20, 10 suspected ISIS activists were held in a joint operation was carried out by the police teams of Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, four suspected terrorists belonging to the ISIS Khorasan module were arrested and six others were detained.