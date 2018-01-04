How Lalu Yadav’s men tried to influence Fodder Scam sentencing: CBI Judge reveals in court



Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves from Ranchi Special CBI Court. Court to pronounce quantum of sentence for him in Fodder Scam case tomorrow. (ANI)

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sentencing in the Fodder Scam case has been postponed until tomorrow. However, a dramatic revelation against the RJD chief was made by the CBI Court Judge today. In the court, Yadav had appealed to drop contempt charges against his son Tejashvi and other party leaders. Reportedly, during a discussion on this, the CBI judge revealed he had got calls from Yadav’s men but he would only follow the law. “Ranchi Special CBI Court judge told Lalu Prasad Yadav that ‘I got many references for you but don’t worry, I will follow only law,’ ANI reported. In reply, Yadav reportedly told the judge to “stay cool”.

News channel Time Now explained the incident like this: “There was an unprecedented exchange between the judge and Lalu Prasad Yadav when the judge made a shocking declaration, said that he got calls from Lalu’s men. Lalu Prasad Yadav asked the judge to stay cool and the judge, in fact replied. Lalu Prasad Yadav was also appealing to the judge to drop contempt charges against his son and party leaders which the judge came down heavily, reminded Lalu Prasad Yadav of all those statements made individuals who had been summoned.”

The CBI court will pronounce the quantum of sentence for the RJD chief in Fodder Scam case on Friday. Today, the Ranchi Special CBI Court heard the matter relating to five accused in the Fodder Scam case. During the hearing today, CBI lawyer requested the Ranchi Special CBI Court judge to give maximum sentence to the accused so that no one tries to commit such a heinous crime.