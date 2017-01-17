How Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa looks to trump Sasikala; Here’s what she said after Tamil Nadu CM’s death

Deepa Jayakumar managed to hog the limelight with her statements following Jayalalithaa’s death.(ANI)

After the demise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala Natarajan took over the party’s reign. But soon a challenger in form of Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar emerged. She managed to hog the limelight with her statements and is now set to announce a ‘big political decision’. It is quite evident that she has set her eyes on the political throne of Tamil Nadu. If we take a close look at her journey post-Jayalalithaa’s death, we will find that she has made her intentions clear. Deepa is the daughter of Jayalalithaa’s only brother late Jayakumar.

A month after former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa died, her niece Deepa Jayakumar on Tuesday emphasized that she has ‘already entered politics’. Stressing that all of her supporters’ dreams will be fulfilled, Deepa said that she will announce a ‘political decision’ today, according to a Times Now report.

She caught media attention recently when she alleged that she was not allowed to meet Jayalalithaa when she was hospitalized for 75 days. Jayalalithaa died on December 5 last year.

With supporters thronging her residence, urging her to enter politics and carry forward the work of her late aunt Ms Jayalalithaa, Deepa had urged her supporters on December 29 to be calm until she announced her decision.

“My entry into politics cannot be stopped,” she told supporters who had gathered at her Thyagaraya Nagar residence even as she refrained from elaborating on her political plans and waved the victory sign to supporters from the balcony of her house.