How ISIS radicalised Telangana’s MD Toufeeq to join militancy in Kashmir

Telangana police have confirmed the identity of the third militant killed in an encounter in south Kashmir as MD Toufeeq, a native of Manguru. The militant, who was killed along with Esa Fazli and Syed Owais, followed ISIS’ ideology and had fled to the Valley last year to join militancy. Telangana police provided information about the terrorist on a request from Jammu and Kashmir police. As per PTI, Anantnag Senior Superintendent of Police (Anantnag) had written a letter to Telengana police citing reports in social media about the third militant hailing from that state.

However, one question which left many perplexed was – how did a man from Telangana got inspired by ISIS ideology? After identifying Toufeeq, Telangana police issued a small press note. “It is learnt that MD Toufeeq, a native of Manguru, died in an encounter with security forces on the intervening night of March 11-12 in Hakura area of Anantnag district along with two other Kashmiri militants,” the statement said.

The note from the Telangana revealed that Toufeeq was radicalised into the Islamic State ideology through social media. After becoming an ISIS prey, he went to Kashmir to participate in terrorist activities of the terror organisation. Surprisingly, police records revealed that no case was registered against the man earlier. The police are still making further verification. While asking Telangana politce to share the details, Jammu and Kashmir police had given the name of Mohammed Taufeeq as Taufeeq alias ‘Sultan Zabul Al Hind’.

Other two militants, Fazli and Owais, had left their B.Tech third year course to join militancy. All the three militants were killed in an encounter on the intervening night of March 11 and 12. The development is being seen as a blow to the attempts by ISIS to gain ground in the Kashmir Valley.