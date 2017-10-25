How important is Bharatmala highway project of Modi government? Delhi, Bengaluru, Noida and more, Nitin Gadkari highlights critical nature

Union Road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo: Twitter)

Union Road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari today addressed the media on the mammoth Bharatmala highway project. While talking at the event, Gadkari said, “The Bharatmala project is the biggest ever infrastructural project taken in the country.” While further talking about it, he added, “Bharatmala will lead to significant improvements in road safety and save lives.” Under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, 28 ring roads have been planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Nagpur, Indore, Agra, Madhrai, Sambalpur, Delhi, Jaipur, Varanasi, Raipur, Kota, Dhule, Shivpuri, Surat, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Belgaum, Udaipur, Chitradurga, Dhanbad, Bhubaneswar, Gurugram, Noida, Srinagar and Amravati (AP). The project is also aimed to lead to decongestion of the corridor network with 185 identified choke points. 28 ring roads, 45 bypasses, 34 lane expansions, 12 other interventions have also been finalised by the ministry.

According to information mentioned on the social media account of PIB, the Bharatmala project also includes a North-East Economic corridor to improve the connectivity in the North East India. It will enhance the connectivity between the state capitals and key towns in the nort-east and will also multimodal freight movement via 7 Waterway terminals on River Brahmaputra- Dhubri, Silghat, Biswanath Ghat, Neamati, Dibrugarh, Senagajan and Oriyamghat.

The Bharatmala project will improve the connectivity with neighbouring countries for which a total of 24 integrated checkpoints (ICPs0 have been identified. The project will transit through Bangladesh to improve the North East connectivity. Bharatmala will integrate Bangladesh-Bhutan-Nepal and Myanmar-Thailand corridors to make a North-East hub of East Asia.

Bharatmala Pariyojana is an umbrella highway development programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has formally approved the Phase-1 of one of India’s biggest highway development plan – the Bharatmala project. Under the phase-1 of the massive project, a total of around 34,800-km of roads at an investment of over Rs 5.35 lakh crores would be constructed by 2022.