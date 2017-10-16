How good is the hospital you go to? See what Narendra Modi government is planning

The NITI Aayog and the health ministry have now started ranking the district hospitals on the basis of their parameters on various health indicators (Source: PTI)

The noose is all set to tighten on government hospitals across the country. The Modi government has now decided to foster competition between the district hospitals leading them to improve standards of healthcare facilities that they have. In the newest move by the Centre, the NITI Aayog and the health ministry have now started ranking the district hospitals on the basis of their parameters on various health indicators, says Times of India. The decision to rank hospitals comes in the wake of recent hospital tragedies, most importantly the one at the Gorakhpur BRD Hospital, where more than 60 children died in August following the alleged shortage of oxygen supply.

Despite a large amount of money being allocated to these hospitals, there was no comprehensive system to assess their performance based on measurable health outcomes; this has led government to think in terms of rating the hospitals. Around 734 district hospitals across the country, apart from 300 women hospitals at the same level, will also be rated at by the NITI Aayog and health ministry.

The rating exercise will be based on factors such as number of functional hospital beds per 1,00,000 population, bed occupancy rate, ratio of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, C-section rate, post-surgical infection rate, OPD per doctor, laboratory tests per technician, blood bank replacement rate and stock of essential drugs. The rating of the district hospitals would motivate the hospitals to improve their facilities and care so that the patients are more inclined to visit them.