How Donald Trump’s Twitter rant against Pakistan will affect India: Look at some must know facts

First, US President gave a massive jolt to Pakistan as he accused the country of providing “safe haven” to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion military aid over the last 15 years.

New Year 2018 has brought a big trouble for Pakistan and diplomatic gains for India. First, US President gave a massive jolt to Pakistan as he accused the country of providing “safe haven” to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion military aid over the last 15 years. Trump also accused Pakistan of “lies & deceit” in his most scathing tweet against Pakistan in the last one year. Following Trump’s remarks on Monday, the United State administration has also blocked its USD 255 million military aid to Islamabad. The White House has said the aid has been blocked for now and the fate of such assistance will depend on Islamabad’s response to terrorism on its soil. Pakistan has also reportedly acted against US-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s organisations by blocking two of Saeed’s organisations from receiving charities.

Here are the things Indians must know about the developments in Pakistan and the US:

– US President Donald Trump slammed Pakistan in his first Tweet of the year. The US President accused Pakistan of providing safe heavens to terrorists. He wrote: “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

The latest Tweet from Trump signals a kind of diplomatic victory for India, which has been exposing “terror state” Pakistan on all international stages in in the last two years.

– Trump’s Tweet was followed by US administration action. “The United States does not plan to spend the USD 255 million in FY 2016 in Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time,” a senior administration official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. He added that Trump has made clear the US expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil.

The denial of US aid to Pakistan, may push the latter towards China. With the US move benefiting India, Islamabad may further escalate its proxy war against India in Kashmir valley.

– However, Pakistan continues to remain defiant and has even threatened the US. The Pakistani Defence Ministry fired back on Trump, saying it has got “nothing but invective and mistrust” for all the actions it took in support of America’s war against terrorism.

Further, Pakistan defence ministry said in a tweet, “Pak as anti-terror ally has given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust. They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis.”

– Trump’s decision to crush aid to Pakistan has got support from US lawmakers. “I support the decision today by President Trump to end aid to Pakistan,” Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma said. “I couldn’t agree more,” said Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky who has been asking to end aid to Pakistan for years. “Great start. Why give millions to countries who would harbor our enemies?” Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr tweeted.

-However, it is unlikely that Trump’s move will force Pakistan to mend its ways and act against terrorism in true spirit.