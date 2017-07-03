GST launched: Modi Ne Phir Daala Hai Bomb song by Baba Sehgal on Goods and Services Tax is going viral; watch

Baba had earlier composed a song on black money in the wake of demonetisation. (Photo: YouTube grab)

How does GST work: Rapper Baba Sehgal certainly knows how to remain in news. Baba who earlier came up with a song during demonesitation is now back with his new song on GST. The rap kind of song goes with these lyrics,”Bajenge bajenge drum aur sax, bharenge bharenge sab ek tax, laagu ho gaya GST now people show some honesty.” Moreover, the song lyrics feature PM Narendra Modi’s name too. “Kahan se aaye ho where r u from Modi ne phir daala hai bomb,” say the lyrics. The song is going viral on YouTube. The song has been penned and composed by Baba Sehgal only. Baba had earlier composed a song on black money in the wake of demonetisation. The song comes amidst curiousity and confusion over the country’s biggest tax reform. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi described GST as a Good and a Simple Tax, many are still confused about the processes, new procedures, tracking status and other things. It is yet to be seen if this song by Baba Sehgal motivates people as he says in the song ‘laagu ho gaya GST, now people show some honesty (GST has been implemented and now show some honesty, Baba Sehgal asks people in his rap song). Here is the video of Baba Sehgal’s rap song on GST:

Lyrics of Baba Sehgal GST song

bajenge bajenge drum aur sax

bharenge bharenge sab ek tax

laagu ho gaya GST

now people show some honesty

kahan se aaye ho where r u from

Modi ne phir daala hai bomb,

fever aa gaya le lo dolo

ab toh aankhen kholo kholo

lagi hai lagi hai haath mein haldi

number jaakar le lo jaldi

GST GST GST – don’t be lusty

beauty parlour more tax

business class mein more tax

mehenga khana more tax

mehenge kapde more tax

khaadi pehno faayda hoga

stress life mein aadha hoga

simple living oonchi thinking

kam kar dey tu whisky drinking

L M N O P Q R S T

1 & only GST

GST GST GST – don’t be lusty

GST launched

GST has been dubbed as the most significant economic reform since BJP government came to power in 2014 and is expected to add as much as 2 percentage points to the GDP growth rate besides raising government revenues by widening the tax net.

A four-rate structure that exempts or imposes a low rate of tax of 5 per cent on essential items and top rate of 28 per cent on cars and consumer durables has been finalised. The other slabs of tax are 12 and 18 per cent.