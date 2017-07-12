How DM Mangesh Ghildiyal used out of the box idea to ensure school kids studies did not suffer

So popular is the DM that in May this year, when Mangesh was set to get transferred from Bageshwar, hundreds of people in the district took to the streets to oppose the move to Rudraprayag. (Image: Facebook)

Bageshwar district magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal is known for the selfless nature with which he discharges his duties. But this time he went beyond the call or duty and even roped in his wife to ensure the good work at a school does not stop and in the process he has once again made headlines. Here is what the news is all about. According to a report by Amar Ujala, when the DM got the news about scarcity of teachers in the science department of GGIC Rudraprayag High School, he immediately assigned his wife Usha Ghildiyal to take charge till the time school finds a suitable replacement. Usha, on her part, did not just take the responsibility and attended work punctually, she also became the favourite teacher of students in no time at all.

So popular is the DM that in May this year, when Mangesh was set to get transferred from Bageshwar, hundreds of people in the district took to the streets to oppose the move to Rudraprayag. Mangesh is also popular for connecting people with several government welfare programmes and is reportedly planning to open a coaching centre for civil services aspirants in the district.

Mangesh cracked the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) examination in 2011 and secured 4th position countrywide. Despite having an opportunity to join the IFS, he chose to serve the home cadre and has proved his mettle within some time. The report also states that apart from being occupied in administrative works, whenever there is a problem in his area, Mangesh makes it a point to visit there and offer quick solutions. Not just him, but even his wife Usha is said to be involved in the development of the Bageshwar district.

Usha too has got a doctorate degree in Plant Pathology from Govind Ballabhpant University. Speaking to Amar Ujala Usha said, “I want girls to excel in fields like arts and science and make their district proud.”