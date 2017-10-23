  3. How dare you, sir: Farhan Akhtar takes on BJP leader who said actors have low IQ

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has taken a dig at BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao over his remarks that most Indian film stars have "very low IQ and very low general knowledge".

farhan akhtar, bjp, low comment, low iq, bjp comment, farhan akhtar controversy Farhan’s comment was in reaction to an interview Rao gave to Times Now TV over the ongoing controversy on Tamil film “Mersal” that has scenes critical of the GST and the Digital India initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters)
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has taken a dig at BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao over his remarks that most Indian film stars have “very low IQ and very low general knowledge”. “How dare you, sir?” an angry Farhan tweeted and tagged the BJP leader. “And to all film people in his ranks… Here’s what he thinks of you. Shame sir,” the actor wrote. Farhan’s comment was in reaction to an interview Rao gave to Times Now TV over the ongoing controversy on Tamil film “Mersal” that has scenes critical of the GST and the Digital India initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rao, criticising the movie and its makers in the TV interview, said: “In any case, most of our film stars have very low IQ, very low general knowledge.” “Mersal”, Tamil actor Vijay’s Diwali release, is in the news after the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded removal of specific dialogues which take a dig at GST and digital India.

Politicians, including Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and DMK leader M.K. Stalin, apart from actor Kamal Haasan, slammed the BJP’s attempt to muzzle criticism regarding its policies. Directed by Atlee, “Mersal” stars Vijay in the roles of a village head, a doctor and a magician.

